Sept 20 (Reuters) - A D Works Co Ltd

* Says 99.7 million units of its 20th series warrants were exercised into 99.7 million shares from July 13 to Sept. 12, with payment amount of 3.89 billion yen in total

* Says proceeds will be used for investment of core business and real estate related business

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/VS5H2r

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)