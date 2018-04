April 18 (Reuters) - A. H. Belo Corp:

* ORATION ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT OF JIM MORONEY, CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; ROBERT W. DECHERD TO SUCCEED MORONEY

* MORONEY WILL CONTINUE SERVING AS A DIRECTOR AND WILL ASSUME TITLE OF PUBLISHER EMERITUS OF DALLAS MORNING NEWS