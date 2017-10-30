BRIEF-A. H. Belo Corp posts Q3 earnings per share $0.12

Oct 30 (Reuters) - A. H. Belo Corp

* A. H. Belo Corporation announces third quarter 2017 financial results, real estate sales, special dividend, stock repurchase program and voluntary pension contribution

* Q3 revenue fell 6.5 percent to $60.6 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.12

* A. H. Belo Corp - ‍board of directors declared a special cash dividend of $0.14 per share on October 27, 2017​

* A. H. Belo Corp - ‍company expects to re-start open market stock repurchases in Q4 of 2017​

* A. H. Belo Corp - ‍has approximately 1 million shares of common stock remaining under its prior board-approved stock repurchase authority​