March 13 (Reuters) - Am Castle & Co:

* A. M. CASTLE & CO. REPORTS POST-EMERGENCE FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS

* Q4 SALES $123.2 MILLION

* QTRLY NET LOSS OF $12.5 MILLION, INCLUDING $6.2 MILLION OF INTEREST EXPENSE

* EXPECTING Q1 VOLUME GROWTH OF 7.4% AND DOUBLE-DIGIT SEQUENTIAL QUARTERLY VOLUME GROWTH