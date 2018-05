May 8 (Reuters) - A-Mark Precious Metals Inc:

* A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS REPORTS FISCAL THIRD QUARTER AND NINE MONTH 2018 RESULTS; ANNOUNCES SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* Q3 LOSS PER SHARE $0.09

* Q3 REVENUE ROSE 15 PERCENT TO $1.99 BILLION