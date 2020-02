BRIEF-A. O. Smith Corp Resumes All Operations In China At Below Normal Levels

Feb 24 (Reuters) - A. O. Smith Corp:

* A. O. SMITH CORP - HAVE RESUMED ALL OPERATIONS IN CHINA BUT AT BELOW NORMAL LEVELS

* A. O. SMITH CORP - MAJORITY OF STORES IN CHINA WHERE CO’S PRODUCTS ARE SOLD HAVE TEMPORARILY CLOSED

* A. O. SMITH CORP - MOST OF STORES THAT REMAIN OPEN IN CHINA ARE OPERATING WITH REDUCED HOURS & EXPERIENCING SIGNIFICANT DECLINES IN CUSTOMER TRAFFIC

* A. O. SMITH CORP - DURATION AND INTENSITY OF IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS AND RESULTING DISRUPTION TO OPERATIONS IS UNCERTAIN

* A. O. SMITH CORP - NOW EXPECT CORONAVIRUS SITUATION WILL HAVE A MATERIAL ADVERSE IMPACT TO OPERATING RESULTS IN Q1 OF 2020