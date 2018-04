April 25 (Reuters) - A. O. Smith Corp:

* QUARTERLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.60

* EXPECTS SALES OF ABOUT $15 MILLION AND A SMALL LOSS DUE TO START-UP AND TRANSITION COSTS FROM NEW BUSINESS IN 2018

* TRANSITION TO A. O. SMITH BRAND AT LOWE’S WILL TAKE PLACE BEGINNING IN AUGUST

* SEES SALES GROWTH FOR 2018 BETWEEN 10 AND 10.75 PERCENT Source text: (bit.ly/2Kfac4c) Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)