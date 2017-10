BRIEF-A. O. Smith reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.54

Oct 25 (Reuters) - A. O. Smith Corp

* A. O. Smith reports record third quarter net earnings on 10 percent increase in sales

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $2.12 to $2.14

* Q3 earnings per share $0.54

* Q3 sales $749.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $740.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* A. O. Smith Corp - ‍project global sales will grow between 11 and 12 percent in 2017​

* FY2017 revenue view $2.98 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S