Jan 5 (Reuters) - A Schulman Inc:

* A SCHULMAN INC - ‍ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $15.00 PER SHARE ON 125,000 SHARES OF COMPANY‘S CONVERTIBLE SPECIAL STOCK​

* A SCHULMAN INC - ‍ANNOUNCES A REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.205 PER COMMON SHARE​

* A. SCHULMAN DECLARES REGULAR AND CONVERTIBLE SPECIAL STOCK CASH DIVIDENDS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: