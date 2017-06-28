FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-A. Schulman Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.63
June 28, 2017 / 8:25 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-A. Schulman Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.63

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - A Schulman Inc:

* A. Schulman reports fiscal 2017 third-quarter results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.63

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.47

* Q3 sales $645.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $615.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted operating earnings per share $2.08 to $2.18 excluding items

* Sees fy 2017 sales $2.5 billion to $2.6 billion

* A Schulman Inc - continue to expect to achieve a return on invested capital of 11 percent to 12.5 percent in fiscal 2017

* A Schulman Inc - if dollar stays at end-of-may level for duration of Q4, co's earnings may be impacted by as much as two cents in quarter

* A Schulman Inc - if dollar stays at end-of-may level for q4, would also result in 12 cents currency impact compared with co's guidance for fy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

