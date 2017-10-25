FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-A Schulman Q4 earnings per share $0.25
Tax plan entering most difficult phase: Ryan
Tax plan entering most difficult phase: Ryan
Kaspersky obtained suspected NSA code from U.S. computer
Kaspersky obtained suspected NSA code from U.S. computer
Amazon to sell smart locks so it can slip packages into your home
Amazon to sell smart locks so it can slip packages into your home
October 25, 2017 / 8:58 PM / Updated 6 minutes ago

BRIEF-A Schulman Q4 earnings per share $0.25

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - A Schulman Inc:

* A. Schulman reports fiscal 2017 fourth-quarter and full year results

* Sees fy 2018 adjusted earnings per share $2.00 to $2.20

* Q4 earnings per share $0.25

* Q4 sales $646.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $625 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* A Schulman Inc - ‍fiscal 2018 adjusted earnings per share are expected to be between $2.00 and $2.20 per diluted share​

* A Schulman Inc says ‍believe fiscal 2018 will be first year in recovery Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
