BRIEF-A Schulman Q4 earnings per share $0.25

Oct 25 (Reuters) - A Schulman Inc:

* A. Schulman reports fiscal 2017 fourth-quarter and full year results

* Sees fy 2018 adjusted earnings per share $2.00 to $2.20

* Q4 earnings per share $0.25

* Q4 sales $646.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $625 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* A Schulman Inc - ‍fiscal 2018 adjusted earnings per share are expected to be between $2.00 and $2.20 per diluted share​

* A Schulman Inc says ‍believe fiscal 2018 will be first year in recovery Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: