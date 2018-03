BRIEF-A. Schulman Reports Q2 Earnings Per Share $0.12

March 28 (Reuters) - A Schulman Inc:

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.12

* Q2 SALES $650.1 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $643.1 MILLION

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.35 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ACQUISITION BY LYONDELLBASELL IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018

* IN Q2 AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM RECORDED DISCRETE NON-CASH TAX BENEFIT OF $6.8 MILLION

* ‍IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER WITH LYONDELLBASELL, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE​

* IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE