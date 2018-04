April 18 (Reuters) - A Schulman Inc:

* A. SCHULMAN SETS JUNE 14, 2018 SPECIAL MEETING FOR VOTE ON MERGER AGREEMENT WITH LYONDELLBASELL

* A SCHULMAN INC - A. SCHULMAN CONTINUES TO EXPECT TRANSACTION TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018