March 16 (Reuters) - A10 Networks Inc:

* A10 NETWORKS ANNOUNCES SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH VIEX CAPITAL ADVISORS

* A10 NETWORKS INC - ‍PLANS TO DECLASSIFY BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND APPOINTS NEW BOARD MEMBER​

* A10 NETWORKS INC - ‍APPOINTED TOR BRAHAM TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS EFFECTIVE MARCH 14​

* A10 NETWORKS INC - ‍BOARD WILL SUBMIT A PROPOSAL TO DECLASSIFY BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT ITS 2018 ANNUAL MEETING​