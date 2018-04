April 3 (Reuters) - a2 Milk Company Ltd:

* ‍COMPANY NOTES RECENT MEDIA COMMENTARY AROUND COMPETITOR ACTIVITY IN CHINA MARKET​

* IT “IS ONLY COMPANY ENGAGED IN SOURCING, PROCESSING AND MARKETING OF SOLELY A1 PROTEIN FREE DAIRY AND NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS IN GLOBAL MARKETS”

* THIS “CONTRASTS SIGNIFICANTLY WITH LIKELY NEW ENTRANTS” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: