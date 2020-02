BRIEF-A2 Milk Company Posts H1 Total Net Profit Of NZ$184.9 Mln

Feb 27 (Reuters) - A2 Milk Company Ltd:

* OVERALL FOR FY20, ANTICIPATE CONTINUED STRONG REVENUE GROWTH ACROSS KEY REGIONS

* FULL YEAR EBITDA MARGIN IS STILL ANTICIPATED TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 29- 30%.

* 2H20 EBITDA MARGIN IS THEREFORE EXPECTED TO BE LOWER THAN 1H20

* H1 TOTAL NET PROFIT NZ$184.9 MILLION , UP 21.1%

* REVENUE FOR THE FIRST TWO MONTHS OF 2H20 ABOVE EXPECTATIONS

* THERE IS UNCERTAINTY AROUND POTENTIAL IMPACT TO SUPPLY CHAINS AND CONSUMER DEMAND IN CHINA RESULTING FROM COVID-19

* H1 TOTAL REVENUE NZ$806.7 MILLION, UP 31.6%

* CONSIDERS IT APPROPRIATE THAT COMPANY TARGET AN EBITDA MARGIN IN THE ORDER OF 30% IN THE MEDIUM-TERM