Feb 21 (Reuters) - A2 Milk Company Ltd:

* HY NET PROFIT AFTER TAX NZ$98.5 MILLION VERSUS NZ$39.4 MILLION ‍​

* HY REVENUE OF NZ$434.7 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 70 PCT

* EARNINGS GROWTH IN H2 WILL BE TEMPERED BY HIGHER MARKETING EXPENSE; HALF-ON-HALF INCREASE LIKELY IN THE RANGE OF NZ$35 - $40 MILLION‍​