BRIEF-A2A FY Net Profit Up At EUR 389 Mln

March 19 (Reuters) - A2A SpA:

* FY REVENUE EUR 7.32 BILLION VERSUS EUR 6.49 BILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 389 MILLION VERSUS EUR 344 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND FOR 0.0775 EUR PER SHARE

* ON CORONAVIRUS: HAS IMPLEMENTED MEASURES CURRENTLY NECESSARY TO GUARANTEE BUSINESS CONTINUITY AND PROTECT ITS EMPLOYEES, CUSTOMERS AND SUPPLIERS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: CO IDENTIFIED FIRST STEPS TO REDUCE IMPACT OF POTENTIAL ADVERSE EFFECT ON FINANCIAL/ECONOMIC RESULTS OF THE CURRENT YEAR

* ON CORONAVIRUS: THE POSSIBLE DEFERRAL OF BILL PAYMENT MUST BE CONSIDERED WITH REFERENCE TO THE PROCEDURES AND TYPES OF CUSTOMERS INVOLVED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)