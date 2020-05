May 12 (Reuters) - A2A SpA:

* Q1 EBITDA EUR 331 MILLION, UP 0.9% YEAR/YEAR

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 1.71 BILLION VERSUS EUR 2.11 BILLION YEAR AGO

* EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE SATISFACTORY, POSITIVE ECONOMIC RESULTS IN 2020

* NEGATIVE EFFECTS OF LOCK-DOWN MAY HAVE A GREATER IMPACT OVER NEXT FEW QUARTERS

* MORE PRECISE ESTIMATE OF IMPACT WILL ONLY BE POSSIBLE ONCE METHODS AND SPEED OF RECOVERY ARE CLEAR