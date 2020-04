April 30 (Reuters) - A2B Australia Ltd:

* ABOUT 350 STAFF MEMBERS STOOD DOWN AND LOCAL BRANCHES IN SOUTH WEST SYDNEY AND NORTHERN MELBOURNE CLOSED

* CAPITAL EXPENDITURE DEFERRED WHEREVER PRACTICAL

* TAXI FARES PROCESSED IN MARCH WERE DOWN 37% ON PRIOR YEAR

* TAXI FARE DECLINES IN LATER WEEKS OF MARCH AND EARLY WEEKS OF APRIL EXCEEDED 80%

* FLEET CHANGES ARE MOST PRONOUNCED IN SYDNEY

