Sept 12 (Reuters) - Aa Plc

* AA PLC - PRESS SPECULATION

* ‍NOTES YESTERDAY‘S PRESS SPECULATION ON A POTENTIAL TRANSACTION WITH HASTINGS INVOLVING ITS INSURANCE BUSINESS​

* ‍REGULARLY REVIEWS ALL STRATEGIC OPTIONS, INCLUDING WHETHER A SPIN-OFF OF ANY OF ITS BUSINESS LINES WOULD UNLOCK FURTHER VALUE​

* ‍CONFIRM THAT WE DID HAVE PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS WITH HASTINGS IN EARLY SUMMER TO EXPLORE A POSSIBLE COMBINATION OF AA‘S INSURANCE BUSINESS WITH HASTINGS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: