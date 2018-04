BRIEF-AA FY 2018 core profit drops 3 pct to 391 mln pounds

April 17 (Reuters) - AA PLC:

* FINAL RESULTS

* TOTAL DIVIDEND OF 5P PER SHARE, COMPRISING INTERIM OF 3.6P ALREADY PAID AND A RECOMMENDED FINAL OF 1.4P.

* ADDITIONAL INVESTMENTS FOR GROWTH RESULTING IN LOWER FY19 EBITDA GUIDANCE OF £335M - £345M

* TARGETING ANNUAL TRADING EBITDA GROWTH OF 5%-8% FROM FY19 TO FY23

* TRADING EBITDA (£M) 391 2017 403 (3)%

* A DIVIDEND OF 2P PER SHARE PER ANNUM IS PROPOSED FROM FY19 UNTIL PROFIT AND CASH FLOW ENABLES A CHANGE IN POLICY

* CEO - WE HAVE MADE A POSITIVE START TO 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR

* CEO- WE REMAIN CONFIDENT OUR FINANCIAL REQUIREMENTS ARE WELL FUNDED AND WILL CONTINUE TO SEEK WAYS OF LOWERING COST OF BORROWINGS AND DE-LEVER OVER TIME Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Carolyn Cohn)