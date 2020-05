BRIEF-AA PLC Says FY20 PBT More Than Doubled To £107 Mln

May 7 (Reuters) - AA PLC:

* AA PLC - AA PLC FY20 RESULTS STATEMENT

* AA PLC - CURRENTLY EXPECT OUR PERFORMANCE THIS YEAR TO BE ROBUST IN CIRCUMSTANCES AND ONLY SLIGHTLY BELOW THAT OF FY20

* AA PLC - IN SHORT PERIOD OF LOCKDOWN WE HAVE EXPERIENCED VARIABLE PATTERNS IN TRADING

* AA PLC - INSURANCE BUSINESS HAS SHOWN GOOD RESILIENCE THROUGH TO END OF APRIL AND IS PERFORMING IN LINE WITH OUR EXPECTATIONS

* AA PLC - NO PAY RISES AND A SUSPENSION OF NORMAL BONUS SCHEME, A GENERAL HIRING FREEZE, A 15% REDUCTION IN PAY FOR ALL BOARD MEMBERS FOR 3 MONTHS

* AA PLC - FY20 TRADING EBITDA UP 3% TO £350M (FY19: £341M), IN LINE WITH MARKET EXPECTATIONS

* AA PLC - FY20 PBT MORE THAN DOUBLED TO £107M (FY19: £53M)