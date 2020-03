BRIEF-AA Plc Says Spread Of Covid-19 Has Not Impacted Co Materially, Retains Dividend Payment

March 31 (Reuters) - AA PLC:

* AA PLC - TRADING UPDATE

* AA PLC - FY TRADING EBITDA UP 3% TO C.£350M (FY19: £341M), IN LINE WITH MARKET EXPECTATIONS; PBT MORE THAN DOUBLED TO C.£107M (FY19: £53M)

* AA PLC - FY REVENUE (GAAP MEASURES) 995 MILLION STG VERSUS 979 MILLION STG

* AA PLC - MADE A DECISION TO SUSPEND FINAL DIVIDEND IN RESPECT OF FY20

* AA PLC - TO DATE, SPREAD OF COVID-19 HAS NOT IMPACTED GROUP MATERIALLY

* AA PLC - PLANNING AND EXECUTING CHANGES TO OPERATIONS THAT INCLUDE DEFERRAL OR REDUCTION OF OPERATING COSTS AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURE ACROSS GROUP

* AA PLC - TOTAL DIVIDEND PAYMENTS IN FY20 WILL THEREFORE REMAIN 0.6P PER SHARE