BRIEF-AAC Holdings entered into certain incremental loan assumption agreement‍​ on Sept 25
#Market News
September 26, 2017 / 10:22 AM / in 24 days

BRIEF-AAC Holdings entered into certain incremental loan assumption agreement‍​ on Sept 25

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - AAC Holdings Inc

* AAC Holdings - on September 25, 2017, AAC Holdings Inc entered into that certain incremental loan assumption agreement‍​ - SEC filing

* AAC Holdings - agreement provides for increase in co’s existing $40 million revolving line of credit pursuant to credit facility by principal amount of $15 million

* AAC Holdings - revolving loans,including those extended connected with incremental revolving credit commitments,have maturity date of June 30, 2022​ Source text: (bit.ly/2xCz1m1) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
