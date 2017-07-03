FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AAC Holdings on June 30, co entered into that certain credit agreement with Credit Suisse AG - SEC Filing
July 3, 2017 / 10:27 AM / in 3 months

BRIEF-AAC Holdings on June 30, co entered into that certain credit agreement with Credit Suisse AG - SEC Filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 3 (Reuters) - AAC Holdings Inc

* AAC Holdings Inc - On June 30, co entered into that certain credit agreement with Credit Suisse AG - SEC Filing

* AAC Holdings Inc - 2017 credit facility makes available to co $40.0 million revolving line of credit and a term loan in principal amount of $210.0 million

* AAC Holdings Inc - 2017 credit facility also provides for standby letters of credit in an aggregate undrawn amount not to exceed $7.0 million

* AAC Holdings Inc - Term loan will mature on June 30, 2023

* AAC Holdings Inc - Revolving loans will mature on June 30, 2022. $14.5 million of revolving loans were funded on June 30, 2017

* AAC Holdings - Proceeds of term loan were or will be used by company to prepay all existing indebtedness outstanding under Bank of America credit agreement

* AAC Holdings Inc - Proceeds of revolving loans made at closing will be used to pay Deerfield consent fee in full Source text: [bit.ly/2t8sZHB] Further company coverage:

