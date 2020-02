Feb 24 (Reuters) - AAC Holdings Inc:

* AAC HOLDINGS REACHES AGREEMENTS WITH SECURED LENDERS

* AAC HOLDINGS - HAVE REACHED AGREEMENT TO EXTEND DEADLINE TO ENTER INTO RESTRUCTURING SUPPORT AGREEMENT WITH ITS SENIOR SECURED LENDERS TO MARCH 20

* AAC HOLDINGS INC - OTHER TERMS OF FORBEARANCE AGREEMENT WILL REMAIN SAME Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: