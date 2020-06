June 20 (Reuters) - AAC Holdings Inc:

* AAC HOLDINGS - FILED VOLUNTARY PETITIONS FOR RELIEF UNDER CHAPTER 11 OF UNITED STATES BANKRUPTCY CODE IN BANKRUPTCY COURT FOR DISTRICT OF DELAWARE

* AAC HOLDINGS - RECEIVED SUPPORT OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND LENDERS TO MOVE FORWARD WITH A STRATEGIC RECAPITALIZATION PLAN

* AAC HOLDINGS - AAC'S OPERATIONS WILL CONTINUE UNCHANGED AS THE PROCESS MOVES FORWARD OVER THE NEXT FOUR MONTHS