April 23 (Reuters) - AAK AB (publ):

* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT, INCLUDING A NEGATIVE CURRENCY TRANSLATION IMPACT OF SEK 9 MILLION, REACHED SEK 460 MILLION (431), AN IMPROVEMENT BY 7 PERCENT.

* SAYS TOTAL VOLUMES FOR QUARTER AMOUNTED TO 551,000 MT (515,000), AN ORGANIC GROWTH OF 7 PERCENT (5)

* REUTERS POLL: AAK Q1 OPERATING PROFIT WAS SEEN AT SEK 455 MILLION

* SAYS "WE CONTINUE TO REMAIN PRUDENTLY OPTIMISTIC ABOUT THE FUTURE"