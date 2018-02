Feb 5 (Reuters) - Aak Ab (Publ):

* AAK AB (PUBL) Q4 - ‍OPERATING PROFIT REACHED SEK 471 MILLION (435 EXCLUDING NON-RECURRING ITEMS),​

* AAK AB (PUBL) SAYS ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSES THAT A DIVIDEND OF SEK 9.75 (8.75) PER SHARE​

* AAK AB (PUBL) Q4 - ‍ORGANIC VOLUME GROWTH WAS 5 PERCENT (2)​

* REUTERS POLL: AAK Q4 OPERATING PROFIT WAS SEEN AT SEK 470 MILLION, DIVIDEND AT 9.72 SEK/SHARE