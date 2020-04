BRIEF-Aalberts To Initiate Additional Cost Reductions

April 2 (Reuters) - AALBERTS NV:

* IN THE FIRST QUARTER COVID-19 HAD A LIMITED IMPACT ON AALBERTS’ OPERATIONS AND PERFORMANCE

* WILL ACCELERATE THE ACTION PLAN AS PRESENTED IN DECEMBER 2019 TO EVOLVE INTO AN EVEN STRONGER AND BETTER AALBERTS

* OUR MANUFACTURING LOCATIONS IN APAC HAVE RETURNED TO NORMAL OPERATIONS

* TO INITIATE ADDITIONAL COST REDUCTIONS

* ONLY A FEW MANUFACTURING SITES WERE CLOSED TEMPORARILY IN ITALY AND FRANCE

* SHIPMENTS TO ITALY AND FRANCE CONTINUED ON A LOWER LEVEL