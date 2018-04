April 5 (Reuters) - American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc:

* AAM FURTHER EXPANDS IN CHINA, FORMS JOINT VENTURE WITH LIUZHOU WULING

* LIUZHOU AAM AUTOMOTIVE DRIVELINE SYSTEM WILL BEGIN PRODUCTION LATER THIS YEAR IN GUANGXI PROVINCE

* WULING’S SUV AND MPV MODELS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: