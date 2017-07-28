BRIEF-AAM reports Q2 earnings per share $0.59

July 28 (Reuters) - American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc-

* AAM reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.99

* Q2 earnings per share $0.59

* Q2 sales $1.76 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.75 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc - aam is targeting sales of approximately $6.1 billion in 2017

* American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc - aam is targeting adjusted ebitda margin in range of 17% to 18% of sales in 2017

* American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc - aam is targeting adjusted free cash flow of approximately 5% of sales in 2017

* American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc - aam is targeting full year capital spending of approximately 8% of sales in 2017

* American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings - expect to further incur significant costs, payments related to restructuring and acquisition-related activities during 2017

* American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc says confirmed its full year 2017 financial outlook

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.19, revenue view $6.07 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S