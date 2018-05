May 18 (Reuters) - Aaon Inc:

* AAON ANNOUNCES 23% INCREASE IN CASH DIVIDEND AND STOCK BUYBACK PROGRAM

* AAON - BOARD AUTHORIZED COMPANY TO MAKE UP TO $15.0 MILLION IN PURCHASES OF SHARES OF COMMON STOCK

* AAON - REPURCHASE SHARES WILL COMMENCE JUNE 1, 2018 AND EXPIRE MARCH 1, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)