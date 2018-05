May 3 (Reuters) - Aaon Inc:

* QUARTERLY SALES ROSE 15.1 PERCENT TO $99.1 MILLION

* BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $74.1 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 7.5% FROM $68.9 MILLION AT SAME PERIOD A YEAR AGO