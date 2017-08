Aug 14 (Reuters) - AAP IMPLANTATE AG:

* ANNOUNCES EXPLORATION OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES TO CREATE MORE VALUE

* ‍THERE IS NO SET TIME TABLE FOR THIS PROCESS OF EXPLORING STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES​

* IS EXPLORING CO-DEVELOPMENT-/LICENSE AGREEMENTS, JOINT VENTURE AGREEMENTS TO CORPORATE TRANSACTIONS (E.G. MERGER, SHARE OR ASSET DEAL, CARVE OUT)