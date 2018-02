BRIEF-Aap Implantate FY Sales Up At EUR 11 Mln

Feb 15 (Reuters) - AAP IMPLANTATE AG:

* FY SALES WITH AROUND EUR 11 MILLION IN LINE WITH GUIDANCE OF EUR 10.0 MILLION TO EUR 13.0 MILLION

* 2018 FORECAST FOR SALES BETWEEN EUR 13.0 MILLION AND EUR 15.0 MILLION AND EBITDA BETWEEN EUR -5.0 MILLION AND EUR -3.4 MILLION

* FOR Q1 OF 2018 MANAGEMENT BOARD ANTICIPATES SALES OF EUR 1.8 MILLION TO EUR 3.0 MILLION

* FOR Q1 OF 2018 MANAGEMENT BOARD ANTICIPATES EBITDA TO BE IN A RANGE OF EUR -1.9 MILLION TO EUR -1.4 MILLION.