April 29 (Reuters) - AAP IMPLANTATE AG:

* POSTPONEMENT OF PUBLICATION OF ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 2019 AND ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2020

* AAP IMPLANTATE AG - ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR 2019 (HGB) AND CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR 2019 (IFRS) SHALL BE PUBLISHED BY JUNE 30, 2020 AT LATEST

* AAP IMPLANTATE AG - AGM IS EXPECTED TO BE HELD AS A SO-CALLED VIRTUAL GENERAL MEETING AT A LATER DATE IN FINANCIAL YEAR 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)