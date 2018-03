March 29 (Reuters) - AAP IMPLANTATE AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: ANTIBACTERIAL SILVER COATING TECHNOLOGY: GOOD PROGRESS REGARDING PREPARATIONS FOR HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY - START AIMED FOR 2018

* AAP IMPLANTATE - ‍MADE SUBSTANTIAL PROGRESS IN PREPARING HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY FOR AIMED CE AND FDA APPROVAL OF ITS ANTIBACTERIAL SILVER COATING TECHNOLOGY IN RECENT MONTHS​

‍AIMS TO START HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY IN COURSE OF CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR​