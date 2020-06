BRIEF-Aap Implantate Reports FY 2019 Sales Growth Of 9% To EUR 11.7 Mln

June 30 (Reuters) - Aap Implantate AG:

* FY 2019 SALES GROWTH OF 9% TO EUR 11.7 MILLION

* AAP IMPLANTATE - RESTRUCTURING MEASURES SUCH AS STAFF REDUCTION ANNOUNCED IN MARCH WILL LEAD TO ONE-TIME EXPENSES IN CURRENT FY

* MANAGEMENT BOARD EXPECTS A SIGNIFICANTLY LOWER LEVEL OF SALES AND EARNINGS FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2020

* FY 2019 EBITDA IN AMOUNT OF EUR -5.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR -6.4 MILLION

* 2020 SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN EUR 8 MILLION AND EUR 10 MILLION AND EBITDA BETWEEN EUR -6.7 MILLION AND EUR -5.5 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: