March 29 (Reuters) - AAP IMPLANTATE AG:

* ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR 2017: SUCCESSFUL FIRST YEAR AS PURE PLAYER IN TRAUMA WITH 20% TRAUMA SALES GROWTH / SALES AND EBITDA IN LINE WITH GUIDANCE

* FY EBITDA AT EUR -6.2 MILLION (FORECAST: EUR -6.5 MILLION TO EUR -4.5 MILLION)

* SEES FY 2018 SALES OF EUR 13.0 MILLION TO EUR 15.0 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 SALES OF EUR 13.0 MILLION TO EUR 15.0 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 EBITDA OF EUR -5.0 MILLION TO EUR -3.4 MILLION