BRIEF-Aap Receives Approval For Clinical Study Of Antibacterial Silver Coating

April 23 (Reuters) - AAP IMPLANTATE AG:

* RECEIVES APPROVAL FROM ETHICS COMMISSIONS FOR HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY FOR INNOVATIVE ANTIBACTERIAL SILVER COATING TECHNOLOGY; ALL REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS FOR STARTING STUDY IN GERMANY FULFILLED

* CAN INITIALLY DRAW ON FURTHER FUNDING FROM GERMAN FEDERAL MINISTRY OF EDUCATION AND RESEARCH (“BMBF”)

* HAS BEEN GRANTED UP TO APPROXIMATELY EUR 2.7 MILLION TO COVER EXPENSES INCURRED BY CARRYING OUT STUDY

* IN TALKS WITH INTERESTED GLOBAL MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY COMPANIES ABOUT POTENTIAL CO-FINANCING AND OTHER COOPERATION OPTIONS