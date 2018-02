Feb 7 (Reuters) - AAR Corp:

* AAR ANNOUNCES JOINT VENTURE WITH INDAMER FOR NEW MRO FACILITY IN INDIA

* AAR SAYS ANNOUNCED JV WITH INDAMER AVIATIONFOR DEVELOPMENT OF NEW AIRFRAME MAINTENANCE, REPAIR, OVERHAUL (MRO) FACILITY IN NAGPUR, INDIA

* AAR - NEW MRO FACILITY IN NAGPUR, INDIA, WHICH IS ALREADY UNDER CONSTRUCTION, WILL INITIALLY BE COMPRISED OF SIX NARROW-BODY BAYS