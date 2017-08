June 7 (Reuters) - Aar Corp

* Signing of a multi-year component support agreement with Viva Colombia and Viva Air Peru

* Will provide pool support to affiliate airlines within Viva LatinAmerica Group including Viva Colombia and Viva Air in Peru

* As per agreement, Aar will make inventory available from its facilities in Miami, Chicago, as well as positioning stock in Bogota, Medellin, Lima Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)