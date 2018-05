May 21 (Reuters) - AAR Corp:

* REAFFIRMING FISCAL 2019 GUIDANCE OF SALES IN THE RANGE OF $2.1 BILLION TO $2.2 BILLION

* REAFFIRMING FISCAL 2019 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS IN THE RANGE OF $2.50 TO $2.80

* FY2019 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.74 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* EXPECTS THAT FISCAL 2018 Q4 RESULTS FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS WILL BE "SIMILAR TO OR A SLIGHT IMPROVEMENT" OVER ITS Q3 RESULTS