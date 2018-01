Jan 9 (Reuters) - AAR Corp:

* AAR CEO DAVID P. STORCH ANNOUNCES PLANS TO RETIRE

* AAR CORP - PRESIDENT & COO JOHN M. HOLMES TO BECOME CEO JUNE 1, 2018

* AAR CORP - STORCH WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD BOARD AS ITS NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: