BRIEF-Aareal Bank Q3 operating profit up 11 pct to 82 mln eur

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Aareal Bank AG

* Affirms full-year guidance, after good third quarter

* Q3 operating profit rose 11 percent to 82 million eur

* Q3 eps 0.78 eur versus 0.70 eur year ago

* Says ‍full-year outlook for 2017 affirmed: aareal bank anticipates consolidated operating profit of between eur 310 million and eur 350 million​

* Says ‍structured property financing segment originated eur 1.9 billion in new business during q3 (q3 2016: eur 1.6 billion)​

* Says ‍net commission income rises to eur 48 million (q3 2016: eur 44 million), thanks to aareon's sustained positive development​