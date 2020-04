April 5 (Reuters) - Aareal Bank AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: AAREAL BANK AG: AAREAL BANK TO COMPLY WITH THE ECB’S RECOMMENDATION ON DIVIDEND POLICY - SITUATION WILL BE RE-ASSESSED AFTER 1 OCTOBER 2020

* AAREAL BANK - TO PROPOSE TO AGM ON MAY 27 THAT NET RETAINED PROFIT SHOULD NOT BE USED TO DISTRIBUTE DIVIDENDS AT THIS POINT IN TIME Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: