April 20 (Reuters) - AAREAL BANK AG:

* INVITES SHAREHOLDERS TO VIRTUAL ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

* NET RETAINED PROFIT FOR 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR WILL NOT BE USED TO DISTRIBUTE DIVIDENDS AT THIS POINT IN TIME

* WILL HOLD ITS ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 27 MAY 2020 AS A VIRTUAL AGM