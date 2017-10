Sept 29 (Reuters) - AARHUS ELITE A/S

* FY REVENUE DKK ‍​ 111.3 MILLION VERSUS DKK 109.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING LOSS DKK 10.7 ‍​ MILLION VERSUS LOSS DKK 7.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* EXPECTS REVENUE OF ABOUT 115 MILLION FOR FY 2017/18‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)